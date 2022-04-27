Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal (AIIMS) has released the notification for the recruitment. The recruitment is for the post of Senior Resident (Non-Academic) on a purely temporary basis. As per the issued notification, a total of 159 vacancies have been notified. All eligible and interested candidates can apply for the above-mentioned post by May 15, 2022. Applications for the above position can be sent in online mode. Candidates seeking this job kindly submit the application form to the given AIIMS Bhopal official website.

Candidates can check everything from educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Online Application begins: 23 April, 2022

Online Application closes: 15 May, 2022

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB/MDS in respective disciplines recognized by NMC/DCI/Institute of National Importance; Valid Registration with NMC/DCI/State Medical/Dental Council.

Age Limit - 45 years, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale: Rs. 67,700/- (Level-11, Cell No. 01 as per 7th CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA as admissible under rule(s).

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: How to apply

The aspiring applicants satisfying the eligibility criteria in all respect can submit their application through ON-LINE mode only. The online registration of the application is made available on AIIMS, Bhopal's official website-- aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

Visit the official website.

Fill in the required details in the application

Pay the application fee and press submit.

Save and download the application form for future use.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment: Selection Criteria

All the candidates will be selected for the above-mentioned post on the basis of a written exam and interview.

Candidates must note that they will have to pay the mandatory application fee by Demand Draft only in favour of "AIIMS Bhopal", which are as follows:

A person with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): Nil

For General/OBC category: Rs. 1500/-

For EWS /SC/ST/category: Rs. 1200/-

For more details and the latest updates on the same, interested candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the AIIMS Bhopal website.

