A total of 1346 institutions come under AICTE for technical and engineering institutions with an annual intake of a little less than four and a half lakh students.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announced that it would start classes for technical and engineering institutes from October 25. The classes for existing students will begin much earlier, starting from October 1, AICTE said on Tuesday.

This revised calendar has been approved by the Supreme Court. The revised dates have been published with a possible third wave of COVID-19 expected to play foul and the result dates for state and central education boards, especially Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE.

AICTE Calendar: Important dates

For PGDM in management or certificate courses in management, the last date of admissions is August 11, 2021.

Last date for admissions to open and distance learning courses – September 10, 2021

First Counselling round ends – September 30, 2021

Classes for existing batches – October 1, 2021

Second Counselling round ends – October 10, 2021

Cancellation of seats and fee refund applications – Before October 15

Classes for freshers – October 25, 2021

Supreme Court in 2012 had fixed an academic calendar for admissions into engineering and technical courses that all AICTE-affiliated technical and engineering institutions need to follow.

Last year, the admissions were delayed to various technical and engineering courses in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. AICTE revised its dates thrice in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases last year; first in the month of August, then in October and finally in November. The deadline for the commencement of classes was December 1 last year and students were allowed to apply for cancellation of admission with fee refund till November 30.

