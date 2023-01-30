AIBE Admit Card 2023 To Be Released On February 1 At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details

The AIBE admit card will be released on February 1, 2023. However, the admit card was scheduled to be released today (January 30) but due to unavoidable circumstances, the date of release has been changed to Wednesday. Once released candidates can download the admit card at– allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the schedule, the AIBE 17 Admit Card will be released on February 1, 2023, from 5 pm onwards. The exam will be held on February 5. While the results will be declared on February 20. Candidates who will clear the exam will also receive a certificate of practice from the council.

The AIBE examination is conducted twice a year. The exam will be conducted both online and offline medium. The paper will consist of 100 marks. This exam will be conducted for law graduate students who want to practice law.

According to the previous trends, the question paper of AIBE is based on core subjects of law including Constitutional Law, IPC, PIL, CrPC, IEA, pre-eminent SC judgements, Administration, professional ethics, etc. Candidates who qualify for the AIBE examination as per the minimum requirements will be issued a 'Certificate of Practice' to continue their practice at the courts of law.

AIBE 2023 Admit Card: Important Dates

AIBE 17 Admit Card Verification process– January 21, 2023 onwards

Last date for corrections in Admit Card– January 25, 2023

AIBE 17 Admit card download– January 30, 2023

AIBE 17 Exam– February 5, 2023

AIBE Admit Card 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on the link to admit card download

Step 3: Now enter the required login credentials and then submit

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.