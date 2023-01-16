AIBE 2023 Registration Ends Today At allindiabarexamination.com, Exam On February 5; Check Details

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registration process for the All India Bar Examination today (January 16). The AIBE exam will be conducted for law graduates who wish to start practicing law as a profession. Interested candidates can apply at– allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the official schedule, the AIBE 2023 Exam will be conducted on February 5, 2023. The registrations for the All India Bar Examination started on December 13 last year. Admit cards will be released from January 21, 2023, onwards on the official website.

According to the previous trends, to register for the AIBE exam candidates must have completed the 3-year LLB or 5-year LLB from a BCI-approved law school. There are no criteria for minimum marks. Candidate must have registered with a state bar council. There will be no age limit for appearing in the examination. However, aspirants should pass the examination within two years of completing the LLB graduation.

AIBE 2023: Important Dates

Online registration for AIBE 17 begins– December 13, 2022.

Payment of exam fees through online mode begins– December 13, 2022.

Last date to apply for AIBE 17– January 16, 2023.

Last date to submit fees– January 19, 2023.

AIBE 17 Admit Card Verification process– January 21, 2023 onwards.

Last date for corrections in Admit Card– January 25, 2023.

AIBE 17 Admit card download– January 3 to February 3, 2023.

AIBE 17 Exam– February 5, 2023.

AIBE 2023 Registration: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: click on the registration link on the home page

Step 3: Now fill in the application form and upload the required documents

Step 4: Candidates have to pay the application fees and then submit the form

Note: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.