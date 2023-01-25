AIBE 2023 Admit Card To Release On January 30, Verification Process Ends Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the admit card for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2023 on January 30. Candidates must note that the last date to complete their verification process is today (January 25). Candidates can do their verification process at– allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the official schedule, the AIBE verification process was started on January 21, 2023. Candidates make sure that all their details are correct in their application form so that there are no mistakes on the admit card.

Candidates are advised to upload all the required documents on the portal, especially their enrollment certificate. Candidates are requested to check and correct any mistakes made in their application form. “Upload your ENROLLMENT CERTIFICATE now on registration portal, Admit cards will not be issued to those candidates who have not uploaded Enrollment Certificate,” reads the official notification.

The AIBE 17 Exam 2023 will be conducted on February 5, 2023. The examination will be held twice a year. The exam will be conducted both online and offline medium. This exam will be conducted for law graduate students who want to practice law.

According to the previous trends, the question paper of AIBE is based on core subjects of law including Constitutional Law, IPC, PIL, CrPC, IEA, pre-eminent SC judgements, Administration, professional ethics, etc. Candidates who qualify for the AIBE examination as per the minimum requirements will be issued a 'Certificate of Practice' to continue their practice at the courts of law.

AIBE 2023 Admit Card: Important Dates

AIBE 17 Admit Card Verification process– January 21, 2023 onwards

Last date for corrections in Admit Card– January 25, 2023

AIBE 17 Admit card download– January 30, 2023

AIBE 17 Exam– February 5, 2023