AIBE 17 Admit Card 2023 Released At allindiabarexamination.com; Here’s How To Check

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday released the admit card for AIBE 17 examination. The exam will be conducted on February 5. Candidates who will appear for the All India Bar Examination 2023 can download the admit card at– allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the schedule, the AIBE 17 Exam 2023 will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in a physical mode. Candidates must note that the admit card is mandatory for all of them to carry on the exam day to the examination center along with valid ID proof.

Exam Pattern

According to the previous trends, to register for the AIBE exam candidates must have completed the 3-year LLB or 5-year LLB from a BCI-approved law school. There are no criteria for minimum marks. Candidate must have registered with a state bar council. There will be no age limit for appearing in the examination. However, aspirants should pass the examination within two years of completing the LLB graduation.

AIBE 17 Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on the link Admit Card Generation from the menu on the homepage.

Step 3: Now enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: AIBE 17 admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.