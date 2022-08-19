AIAPGET 2022: NTA Extends Registration Deadline Till August 27; Check Steps To Register

The National Testing Agency is conducting the form filling of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test, AIAPGET 2022. The education body has now extended the deadline for the AIAPGET examination. As per the new schedule, candidates can now apply for AIAPGET till August 27, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam are advised to visit the official website of the education board -- aiapget.nta.nic.in

Students should note that the application registrations would now be available till 11:50 pm on August 27, 2022. Further, candidates have also got the opportunity to pay the fees till August 28 -- 11:50 PM.

In order to apply for the exam, candidates should have valid contact details like email id, phone number etc. The extension came as a relief for many candidates. Apart from the deadline extension, NTA has also revised the dates for the application correction window.

As per the given schedule, now, candidates will be able to make changes in their forms from August 29 to 31, 2022. Candidates should note that the changes made during this time will be considered final and no further changes will be allowed.

NTA AIAPGET 2022 - Important dates(New)

AIAPGET 2022 last date to apply -- August 27, 2022, till 11:50 pm

Last date to pay the fees -- August 28, 2022, till 11:50 pm

AIAPGET 2022 Correction Window -- August 29 to 31, 2022

AIAPGET exam dates -- Still to be announced

NTA AIAPGET 2022: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website -- aiapget.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ‘Registration for AIAPGET test 2022’ -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter basic information such as email address and mobile phone number

Step 4: Using the system-generated application number, complete the AIAPGET application form

Step 5: Now, students are required to upload scanned documents including photographs and signature

Step 6: Once done, students have to cross-check the information and pay the fees

Step 7: Submit the AIAPGET application form online

NOTE: Take a printout for future use.