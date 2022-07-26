AIAPGET 2022: NTA Begins Application Process; Here's How To Apply

The registration process for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) has been started by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who want to appear for the entrance test can check and download the application form from the official website --aiapget.nta.nic.in

Students should note that the last date to fill out the AIAPGET application form is August 18, 2022. Though the education body will keep the application window open till August 18 (up to 11:50 PM), Students will be allowed to make fees payment till 11:50 pm on August 19.

NTA AIAPGET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Those candidates who hold qualification degrees in BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/Graded BHMS and have completed one year of internship are eligible for the exam.

Students who have graduated from AYUSH should have a provisional/permanent registration certificate of BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS issued by CCIM/ CCH/ state board, university, or Deemed university.

If you also want to apply for the entrance test, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

NTA AIAPGET 2022: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official page -- aiapget.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ‘Registration for AIAPGET test 2022’

Step 3: Now, students have to do the registration process by filling in the email address and mobile number

Step 4: Once the online application is filled an “application number” will be generated

Step 5: Using the system-generated application number, complete the AIAPGET application form

Step 6: Now, students need to upload the scanned documents as asked

Step 7: Now, students have to pay the fees.

Step 8: Submit the AIAPGET application

NOTE: Download, save and print the confirmation page for future use.

After submitting the AIAPGET 2022 application form, the candidates will be given the opportunity to edit or rectify details in the form using the correction window. The correction window for NTA AIAPGET can be accessed from August 20.