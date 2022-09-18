AIAPGET 2022 Exams To Be Held On October 15 | Check Details

The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination, AIAPGET 2022 exam dates have been released on the official website. As per the schedule, AIAPGET exams 2022 will be held on October 15 in two shifts.

According to National Testing Agency, the conducting body of the test, shift one (Ayurveda) will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and shift 2 (Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani) from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Check the course and the language in which the AIAPGET 2022 exam would be conducted here:

Ayurveda paper- English and Hindi

Homoeopathy- English

Siddha- English and Tamil

Unani- English and Urdu

The AIAPGET 2022 admit card is likely to be released in October. "The dates of Advance City Intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on," the notification mentioned.

Meanwhile, the AIAPGET 2022 will consist of multiple choice-based questions and will have 120 questions for 480 marks. Students will be awarded 4 marks for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. However, no marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

Candidates qualifying for AIAPGET 2022 will be eligible for admission to various postgraduate courses including MD, MS, and PG Diploma in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy systems of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions and Universities across the country.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. "For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in," the NTA notice reads.