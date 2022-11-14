AI, VR, Gamification: Top Digital Trends Transforming Education In India

The digital revolution has touched milestones in every aspect of our lives. More than billions of people have access to the internet. This level of connectivity has influenced how people use every platform sector with the help of the internet. One of the most emerging sector education industry has been heavily impacted. The digital transformation has changed the learning style from primary school to higher education. These changes came from the Covid-19 pandemic when schools were closed. Then many schools and teachers turn to technology to help them bridge the gap to help students keep learning.

Here are the top 6 digital trends that emerge in the education sector

1) Improved Accessibility and access to Education

The most transformational trend in the education sector is accessibility to Schools, colleges and degree programs for students. Accessibility and access continue to improve from a geographic perspective. Students can access the classes from anywhere, they only need the internet. It helps students to access schools and degree programs that are not local to them. This trend is growing among students for the flexibility of the courses.

2) Smart Classes

Smart classes are changing the style of learning. Different visuals and audio improve the learning process for the student more enjoyable. Smart Classes helped students in the following areas: responsibility, time management, communication, interaction, collaboration, retention power, accessing online resources, learning new technological tools, good academic results, etc.

3) Keep Study Materials Online

Students can make it possible to store a large number of educational materials such as books, lectures etc. This makes learning easy and more accessible. Students can read the materials they need anytime and anywhere in the world.

4) Learn with gamification

In the education sector, gamification focuses on a unique type of learning to engage more deeply and achieve high and robust performance. Students play quizzes on different subjects in a fun way. Gamification shows the possibilities, type of thinking, and logical abilities of an individual student. The teacher can accurately determine the child's inclinations for specific activities and direct the further development of his skills in the right direction.

5) Virtual Reality in Education

In the education sector, virtual reality can provide students with the chance to experience the material they learn before they move into real-world applications. In many streams, students can learn real-life experiences through hands-on experience without leaving their classroom.

6) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education

The most significant trend in Education is Artificial Intelligence (AI). It is mainly applied in an education system that helps develop students' skills. AI helped the teacher for grading the marks and personalized learning process. Chatbots are one example of AI educational apps that students might use soon. This bot is designed to help them understand topics such as math or reading comprehension. Chatbot tutors can help students to solve problems in seconds.