By Mallika Mehzabeen
Mon, 27 Jun 2022 09:35 AM IST
Assam HS Toppers List 2022: Assam Board Declares Class 12 Results; Check Full List Of Toppers Here
AHSEC HS Toppers List 2022 / Image Credits: ANI

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has finally announced the class 12 results today (June 27). The education board will declare the results at 9 AM today. Once the results are out, students can check and download the results from the official website of the education board --

Over 2.5 lakh students were waiting for their Assam HS results. The education body conducted the exam from March 15, 2022, to April 12, 2022.

Assam HS Result 2022 Declared: Stream-Wise Pass Percentage

This year students from the Arts stream secured 83.48 as the total pass percentage, whereas students who are in the commerce stream got 87.26 per cent. Science stream students on the other hand have secured 92.19 per cent.

A total of 29,487 students secured first division in the Arts stream, whereas 5,018 students have secured first division in the Commerce stream.

AHSEC HS Result 2022: Meet the Arts Topper

Rank 1- Sadhana Devi of Kamrupa Girls' Senior Secondary School (487 marks)

Cherry Gohain, Women's College, Tinsukia (487 marks)

Rank 2- Bidisha Misra, Sankardev Academy (Senior Secondary School), Nalbari, - 486

Rank 3- Sudipta Debnath of Sankardev Senior Secondary School, Hojai (483)

Niloy Kurmi of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon.

AHSEC HS Result 2022: Commerce Topper List

Rank 1- Sagar Agarwal, Vivekananda Senior Secondary School, Cachar - 482

Rank 2- Manosh Jyoti Borthakur of Crescent Academy (Senior Secondary School), Jorhat - 476

Rank 3- Nikhil Gupta of RD Senior Secondary School, Tinsukia- 474.

Assam HS result 2022: Science stream topper

Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Deomoroni HS School has secured the first position in the Science stream with 491 marks.

Apart from official websites, students can also download the results from these websites given below.

Assam HS Class 12th result 2022: Websites to download marks sheet

These are the official websites to check Assam HS final result:

ahsec.assam.gov.in
resultsassam.nic.in
assamresult.co.in and
assam.result.in

