New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: NEET PG (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Post Graduate) 2021 counselling for 2021-22 is likely to begin next week, news agency ANI reported citing official sources. The candidates may begin registering for the counselling at mcc.nic.in.

The MCC had earlier stated that a total of four sessions will take place to fill the Postgraduate medical and dental seats all over the country. Under NEET PG counselling, 50 per cent of the seats across all states and union territories will be filled.

At the same time, all 100 per cent medical and dental seats at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Research (JIPMER), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Faculty of Dentistry.

In the NEET PG counselling, 85 per cent of state quota seats of Delhi University, Indraprastha University (IPU) will be filled.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court in its order directed the Medical Council Committee to begin the NEET PG counselling in the “national interest”. Supreme Court upheld 27 per cent quota for Other Backward Castes (OBCs) and 10 per cent for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for the current cycle of admissions.

The Supreme Court, however, has not passed the final order for the NEET PG counselling. But for the doctors who cleared last year’s NEET PG exam, the counselling will take place as per the existing criteria without further delay, reportedly from next week onwards.

The validity of the criteria for future batches of Resident doctors will be subject to Supreme Court’s final order. The apex court will next hear the matter in detail in the third week of March 2022.

