Indian nationals on their way back to India/ PTI image used for representation

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The nation is waiting and praying with bated breath for thousands of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine as Russian invasion entered its sixth day on Tuesday. Most of the stranded Indians are medical students, and therefore, the spotlight is back on the matter that why Ukraine is such a popular destination for studying medicine among the Indian medical aspirants.

As per the Ukraine Ministry of Education and Science, there are around 18,095 Indian students in Ukraine and in the year 2020, 24 per cent of its overseas students were from India.

One of the reasons for this spike in interest for studying medicine in Ukraine is that the country is well-known for providing high-quality education. Ukraine reportedly ranks fourth in its continent for having the largest number of graduate and post-graduate specialisations in medicine.

Affordable fees, no NEET hurdle

The state-run Universities provide quality education at a low cost. In comparison, lesser-known private medical colleges in India can have the fees ranging from anywhere between 18 lakh to 1.2 crore.

The medical colleges in Ukraine, therefore in recent years, have filled in the gap for Indian students who find themselves unable to get seats in government colleges or afford the heavy fees charged by private institutions in India.

The low MBBS course fees charged by the medical institutions in the war-torn nation can range between Rs 30 lakh- Rs 35 lakh for, compared to around ?1 crore (including donation) charged in India, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Additionally, unlike in India, there are no medical examinations that are conducted for the medical students to get admissions. In India, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is an incredibly competitive exam. In 2021, over 16 lakh candidates had appeared in NEET for a little less than 45,000 medical seats. That is the success rate to get into a medical college in India is abysmally low.

The medium of instruction is English in Ukraine, so that works as an added benefit for not having to learn a foreign language while also studying medicine.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma