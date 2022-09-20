AFCAT Result 2022: IAF To Release AFCAT Results On afcat.cdac.in Soon; Check Details

Indian Air Force, IAF is expected to release the Indian IAF Air Force Common Admission Test, AFCAT 2 result 2022 very soon. Although, IAF has not released any official date to announce results for 2022 yet as per several media reports, very soon the results can be expected on the official website.

Once released, candidates can check the IAF AFCAT 2 results on the official website at afcat.cdac.in. To check their scorecards, candidates will have to log in with their credentials made during registrations.

The Indian Air Force conducted the AFCAT 2 exam on August 26, 7, and 28, 2022. All the candidates gave the exams will have to wait a little more to be able to check and download their results and know the qualifying status. Candidates who get shortlisted for the exam will be called to one of the Air Force Selection Boards.

AFCAT 2 Result 2022: Here's How to Download

Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link 'AFCAT 2 Result 2022'

Then, log in with the credentials

Check your results and download it for future use.

The air force will be releasing a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the AFCAT 2 exam 2022 and all qualified candidates will be called to one of the Air Force Selection boards.

All the candidates must note that, as per the marking scheme of the AFCAT 2 result, Three marks will be awarded for every correct answer, One mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer, and No marks for unattempted questions. For more information and details keep a check here.

All the candidates will be required to secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in the written examination and then they would be placed in the order of merit on the basis of the total marks secured by them in the written examination and in the AFSB tests.