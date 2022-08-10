AFCAT 2 2022 Admit Card Released At afcat.cdac.in | Check How To Download

The Indian Air Force (IAF) released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 admit card today on its official website--afcat.cdac.in. The link to download the admit card has been activated from 11 AM on the official website and candidates appearing for the exams can download it.

According to the official notice, the AFCAT 2/2022 exam will be held from 26 August to 28 August 2022. It will be conducted in two shifts- the morning shift will start from 7:30 AM and the afternoon shift will begin from 12:30 PM onwards.

AFCAT 2/2022: Steps To Download Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to the official website AFCAT 2022 at the website--afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the drop-down arrow button beside the ‘Candidate Login’ menu.

Step 3: Choose ‘AFCAT 01/2022 – CYCLE’.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your e-mail id, password, and displayed text, and then click on the 'Login' button.

Step 5: Scroll down the page and tap on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.

Step 6: The admit card will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

The exam will be conducted for the post of Commissioned Officer and the course will start in July 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. there are also vacancies for grant of PC/SSC for the NCC Special Entry Scheme (for the flying branch) and For Meteorology Entry.

The registration for the same started on June 1, 2022, and the last day to apply was June 30. The exam is conducted at different centers across the country twice a year in February and August. nearly 300 vacancies for various positions have been notified.

Meanwhile, the exam will be held online and will include objective-type questions, and will be in English only for both AFCAT and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT). There will be negative marking for every incorrect answer.