AEEE Results 2022: Phase 2 Scorecard To Be Released Today; Check How To Download

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is all set to announce the Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) 2022 Phase 2 result today (August 6). The education board will declare the results on the official website --amrita.edu. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website.

Students should note that in order to download the results, they would require their email ID and date of birth to log in. The exam conducting body conducted the exam in two phases and now the results will be announced soon. The phase 1 exam was held from June 17 to 19, 2022, whereas the phase 2 exam was conducted was held from July 31 to August 2.

Students who wanted to enrol into B.Tech course appeared for the AEEE exams. Further, candidates should note that the education body has not informed a specific timing about the declaration of results. However, as per media reports, the results are expected in the evening, around 5 pm.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check the results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

AEEE 2022 Result: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- amrita.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'AEEE 2022 Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, enter your email id, and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4: The AEEE 2022 results will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Students should note that once the results are out, the counselling process will begin. Further, the education body has only issued the schedule for round 1 of the admissions process. Hence, it is not certain if there will be more rounds of counselling.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.