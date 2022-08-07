AEEE Results 2022: Entrance Exam Results To Be Announced Today; Here's How To Check

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will announce the AEEE Phase 2 Result 2022 today (August 7). Earlier, the education body was supposed to announce the results on August 6. However, due to unknown reasons, the declaration of results was delayed. Now, the results will be announced today at 6 PM. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check and download the results from the official website -- amrita.edu

In order to check the results, students need to have their email ID and date of birth to log in. The exam was conducted in two phases. While phase 1 of the exam took place from June 17 to 19, 2022, the phase 2 exam was conducted and was held from July 31 to August 2.

Apart from that, candidates should note that who have cleared the AEEE exam will be allowed to download their AEE Results 2022 today. Once the scorecard is released, the link to download the AEEE Phase 2 Result will be available for all the candidates.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check the results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

AEEE 2022 Result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- amrita.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'AEEE 2022 Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, enter your email id, and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4: The AEEE 2022 results will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Once the results are released, those students who have cleared the exam will be eligible to sit in the counselling session. The education body has only issued the schedule for round 1 of the admissions process. Students are advised to keep a close tab on the official website for more details.