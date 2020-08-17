The application process for the post began on August 3, 2020, and the last date to submit the application form is September 2, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Junior Assistant on its official website. Candidates interested for the job opportunity can submit their application form online at aai.aero.

The application process for the post began on August 3, 2020, and the last date to submit the application form is September 2, 2020. The AAI recruitment will be conducted on the basis of GATE 2019 scores.

The recruitment process is being conducted to fill 180 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant. Out of these 180 posts, 150 vacancies are for Electronics and 15 each for Electrical and Civil.

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have a B.E. or B. Tech degree in relevant engineering from a recognised institution or university in India.

Junior Executive (Civil) - Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil with minimum 60 per cent marks.

Junior Executive (Electrical) - Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology in Electrical with minimum of 60 per cent marks.

Junior Executive (Electronics) - Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology in Electronics with minimum of 60 per cent marks.

Age Limit

27 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Process

Candidates which are shortlisted on the basis of GATE 2019 marks will be called directly for document verification at Corporate Headquarters at New Delhi.

How to apply online

Interested candidates can apply online at aai.aero on or before September 2, 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the finally submitted application for future reference.

Salary

Candidates applying for the post of Junion Assistant will be paid from Rs 40,000 up to Rs 1,40,000.

