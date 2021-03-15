7th Pay Commission Latest News: The online application for the job vacancies started on March 13 and will conclude at 5 pm on April 12.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) has announced recruitment in multiple vacancies with salaries in accordance with the 7th Central Pay Commission scale. Those interested in applying for the job vacancies can do so on the NCDC official website - ncdc.in - till April 12.

As per the notification issued by the NCDC, the vacancies are for the following posts - Dy. Director (General, MIS, Food Processing), Assistant Director (General, Legal, MIS, Horticulture, Live Stock), Programme Officer (General), Senior Assistant (General) and Junior Assistant (General).

The online application for the job vacancies started on March 13 and will conclude at 5 pm on April 12.

Check the pay scale as per the 7th pay commission for the various posts:

Dy. Director (General, MIS, Food Processing) - Level 11 in pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Assistant Director (General, Legal, MIS, Horticulture, Live Stock) - Level-10 in pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Programme Officer (General) - Level-7 in pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Senior Assistant (General) - Level-6 in pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Junior Assistant (General) - Level-4 in pay matrix as per 7th CPC

How to apply for the posts online:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of NCDC at ncdc.in

Step 2: The applicant needs to select the ‘Career’ option and then click on the ‘Click here to apply’ link

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully before selecting the ‘I agree’ option. Then press the ‘Start’ button to proceed further

Step 4: Once the application has completed the Step-I of the online application form, he will receive the User ID and password on their registered email ID and phone number.

Step 5: Once done with the registration, click on ‘Go To Application Form’ at the top right corner of the web page. Select the category and fill other required details like personal info, qualification details, signature, photograph and then submit the fee via Debit Card, Credit Card or Internet Banking

The application fee for the Deputy Director and Assistant Director is Rs 1,200 while that for Programme Officer, Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant is Rs 750.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta