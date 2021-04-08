7th Pay Commission Latest News: As per the notification released by the UPSC, candidates will be given salary under the terms of the Seventh Pay Commission that means the pay scale will vary from Rs 67,700 to Rs 2.08 lakh.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Have you completed your studies and looking for a government job? Then your chance to work with the Centre has arrived as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued notifications for government jobs for the post of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Psychiatry). The UPSC has said that there are 11 vacancies for the above post, adding that the last date for application is April 15.

As per the notification released by the UPSC, candidates will be given salary under the terms of the Seventh Pay Commission that means the pay scale will vary from Rs 67,700 to Rs 2.08 lakh. The candidates will also get other Seventh Pay Commission like Travel Allowance (TA), Dearness Allowance (DA), medical reimbursement and House Rent Allowance (HRA).

How can I apply for the above post and what are the other details about the job?

The UPSC has said that candidates belonging to the general category should not be more than the age of 40. However, the age limit for candidates of the Other Backward Caste (OBC) category is 43 years. In the case of Schedule Caste (SC) candidates, it is 45 years.

The UPSC has also said that only 11 vacancies are available for the above job. Out of the 11 vacancies, seven seats are reserved for general applicants, three for OBC while there is just one seat for SC applicants.

It has also said that the candidates will be appointed as Group 'A' Central Health Services Teaching Specialist Sub-cadre, adding that interested applicants can visit the official website of the UPSC -- upsconline.nic.in -- for desired job qualification and what duties they will have to perform.

