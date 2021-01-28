7th Pay Commission Latest News: Those who qualify the exam will be appointed as General Service Group-B, (Gazetted) officer and the job offered in will be permanent in nature.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification regarding the job vacancy for the post of Junior Technical Officer, a central govermment job. There are six vacancies for the seventh pay commission job and the lats date to apply for the same is February 11, 2021.

Those who qualify the exam will be appointed as General Service Group-B, (Gazetted) officer and the job offered in will be permanent in nature. Those interested and are eligible can log on to the official UPSC website - upsconline.gov.in to apply for the post of Junior Technical Officer.

Those selected for the job will get Level-7 pay scale which means their salary will be in the range of Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 per month. Along with the salary, they will also be eligible for other 7th Pay Commission perks like Dearness Allowance (DA), Travel Allowance (TA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA).

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Those applying for the post of Junior Technical Officer should have:

Bachelor of Technology(Oil Technology) or Bachelor of Engineering (Oil Technology) from a recognized University or Institute

OR

Bachelor’s degree in Science with Post-Graduate Diploma in Sugar Technology from a recognized University or Institute

AND

One year’s experience in Sugar Technology or edible oils from Public Sector Undertakings.

Age Limit

Applicants from General category should not exceed the age of 30 years as on normal closing date. For a Scheduled Caste (SC) applicant, the age should not exceed 35 years, and for an Other Backward Caste (OBC) candidate, his age should not be exceeding 33 years.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has issued a recruitment notice for the post of auditors and accountants. The selected candidates will be appointed in Level-5 under the 7th Pay Commission.

A total of 10,822 probable vacancies are available with the CAG for filling as per the draft notification. Out of them, 6409 auditors and 4402 accountant posts are to be filled.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta