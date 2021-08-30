Delhi School Reopening: In the first phase students for classes, 9 to 12 will resume, while classes 6 to 8 will re-open from September 8, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Delhi government announced to reopen the schools from September 1, 2021, onwards in a phased manner. This decision was taken after the government witnessed a continuous decline in COVID-19 cases.

In the first phase students for classes, 9 to 12 will resume, while classes 6 to 8 will re-open from September 8, 2021.

As Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the decision, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an official SOP ahead of Delhi School Reopening.

Check out below:

- The schools will reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

- In order to maintain social distancing, every class will follow a different time formula.

- Classes to be held in two shifts and at least a gap of one hour between the morning and evening shifts will have to be ensured.

- Students are asked to not share their food, books, and other stationery items with each other.

- Lunch break to be held in an open area with different time slots.

- A gap of one bench between students.

- Consent letter from parents/guardians is required for students to attend school.

- Teaching staff or students living in containment zones will not be allowed to come to school.

- Schools, colleges to set up quarantine rooms for emergency use; routine guest visits to be discouraged

- School to be sanitised regularly. A thermal scanner will be mandatory at the entry gate, washrooms to have soap, students to wear masks, etc.

- All teachers and staff coming to the school should be vaccinated, if they are not, then it will have to be given priority.

Students are advised to contact their respective schools for further updates on Delhi School Reopening.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv