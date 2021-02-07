UP School Reopening News: The guidelines, as per Dainik Jagran, also said that it won't be mandatory for students to attend offline classes.

Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for the reopening of schools for classes 1st to 8th in the state.

Looking at the safety of students and teachers amid coronavirus pandemic, the Yogi government has said that schools for classes 1 to 8 will reopen only twice a week and only 50 per cent of students will be allowed, reported Dainik Jagran.

As per the guidelines, schools will have to get written consent from parents or guardians before calling the students. The guidelines, as per a report by Dainik Jagran, also said that it won't be mandatory for students to attend offline classes.

The guidelines further read that classes will be regularly sanitised as per the necessary protocols and the schools' administration will have to make arrangements for thermal scanning and masks and ensure that social distancing is practised.

In a move to tackle the issue of overcrowding, the guidelines also said that there will separate entry and exit gates in schools. The guidelines also asked schools to avoid any kind of celebrations or organise festivals and sports competitions on the premises.

The UP government also noted that students will have to bring their own stationery, adding that outside vendors will not be allowed to sell food inside school premises.

Here's the timetable for reopening of schools from classes 1st to 8th:

Classes 1 and 5: Monday and Thursday

Class 3: Wednesday and Saturday

Classes 2 and 4: Tuesday and Friday

Class 6: Monday and Thursday

Class 7: Tuesday and Friday

Class 8: Wednesday and Saturday

The Uttar Pradesh government had on Friday decided to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 from February 10. The government also said that schools for classes 1 to 5 will reopen from March 1. Schools for classes 9 to 12 had reopened in Uttar Pradesh in October last year.

"Following the Centre's guideline, steps should be taken to begin teaching in educational institutions in the state. First, higher and secondary educational institutions should be reopened and later classes should be started in all schools," said UP Additional Chief Secretary (Basic Education) Renuka Kumar.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma