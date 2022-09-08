2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: Score Cards To Be Declared On September 12; Here's How To Check

The date and time for Karnataka's 2nd PUC Supplementary Result have been announced. According to the information given by the state education minister, B.C. Nagesh, the 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 will be announced on September 12, 2022. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are announced, students can check and download their results from the official website -- karresults.nic.in

The state education minister took to his official Twitter handle and informed students of the date and time of the result declaration.

“Second PUC Supplementary Exam Result will be declared on 12th September. The result will be available on the website after 11 am,” tweeted the education minister.

Once the results will be released, the official link for the result will be activated and students can download their scorecards from the official website.

2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Date, time

Result Declaration Date -- September 12, 2022

Result Declaration Time -- After 11 AM

Where to check -- karresults.nic.in

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads '2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the details as asked

Step 4: The 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Students should note that in order to download the PUC Supplementary Results, they would need details such as roll number, hall ticket number, date of birth, and other similar details.

The education body conducted the exam on August 12, 2022, and the exams came to an end on August 25, 2022. Further, to pass the 2nd PUC Supply Results 2022, students must obtain a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject and overall.