New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday approved the appointment of vice-chancellors of 12 Central Universities as announced by the Ministry of Education (MoE) officials. The President is a visitor to Central universities in India.

"The VC appointments have been approved by the President for 12 central universities," an MoE official said.

The Universities that have got the new vice-chancellors include the Central University of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Hyderabad as reported by news agency Press Trust of India.

Other Central Universities where the new vice-chancellors have been appointed are Central university of South Bihar (Gaya), Manipur university, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), and Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan had informed the Rajya Sabha that 22 posts of vice chancellors in central universities are vacant out of which 12 posts have already been finalised by the President.

The list of Central Universities and their respective vice-chancellors include:

Central University of Himachal Pradesh: Sat Prakash Bansal

Central University of Haryana: Tankeshwar Kumar

Central University of Jharkhand: Kshiti Bhushan Das

Central University of Jammu: Sanjeev Jain

Central University of Tamil Nadu: Muthukalingan Krishnan

Central University of Karnataka: Battu Satyanarayana

Central University of Hyderabad: Basuthkar J Rao

North-Eastern Hill University (NED): Prabha Shankar Shukla

Central University of South Bihar: Kameshwar Nath Singh

Guru Ghasidas: Alok Kumar Chakrawal

Manipur University: N Lokender Sing

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU): Syed Ainul Hasan

Central Universities were established by an Act of Parliament and comes under the purview of the Department of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education. Admission in Central Universities is done through Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) exams.

