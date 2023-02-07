Zimbabwe vs West Indies: Gary Ballance Becomes 2nd Batter To Score Test Centuries For Two Countries

Gary Ballance achieved the rare feat on Tuesday as he became the second batter in the history of Test cricket to score centuries for two different countries. He achieved the feat in the ongoing first Test against West Indies at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Previously, Kepler Wessels had the record of scoring test centuries for Australia and South Africa. Ballance reached the three-figure mark off 189 balls in the first innings of the Test match on Day 4.

Ballance, who came in to bat at no. 4, guided the side to the 300-run mark despite losing wickets at regular intervals from the other end.

Ballance remained unbeaten on 137* off 231 balls studded with two sixes and 12 fours. Zimbabwe declared their innings for 379/9 and trail by 68 runs.

Batting first, West Indies posted 447/6d after winning the toss. Tagenarine Chanderpaul smashed a double century (207) while Kraigg Brathwaite scored 182 in the first innings.

Before moving to Zimbabwe in December 2022, Ballance has played for England in 23 Tests between 2014 to 2017 amassing 1,498 runs including four centuries and seven fifties. He also represented England in 16 ODIs, scoring 297 runs with two half-centuries.

The left-handed batter made his T20I debut for Zimbabwe against Ireland back in January 2023. He also took part in a three-match ODI series against the Irish team.

Before moving abroad, he had starred for Zimbabwe at the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2006 while still a schoolboy at Peterhouse Boys School in Marondera.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Zimbabwe Cricket and can’t wait to start work with some great coaches and talented players,” Ballance had said.

“The opportunity to represent Zimbabwe has given me a new-found passion and excitement for the game. I have kept in touch with a number of people within Zimbabwe cricket over the years and it has been great to watch their recent progress especially,” he added.