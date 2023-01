ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Zimbabwe Vs Ireland: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODI Match In Harare 12:45 PM IST January 23, Monday

A still from the ODI series between ZIM and IRE. (Credits: Cricket Ireland)

Here is the Ireland Tour of Zimbabwe 3rd ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, ZIM vs IRE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ZIM vs IRE Playing 11s Ireland Tour of Zimbabwe, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Fantasy Playing Tips – Ireland Tour of Zimbabwe.

TOSS – The 3rd ODI match toss between Zimbabwe and Ireland will take place at 12:15 PM IST.

Time – January 23, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Stephen Doheny

Batters: Harry Tector, Gary Balance, Innocent Kaia, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (vc), Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Josh Little (c), Graham Hume, Mark Adair

ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.

Squads:

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Chamu Chibhabha, Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Stephen Doheny, Murray Commins, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy, Tyrone Kane