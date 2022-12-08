Zakir Hasan Earns Maiden Call-Up For First Test Against India

Bangladesh on Thursday handed a maiden Test call-up to uncapped top order batter Zakir Hasan for the first Test against India, set to happen at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram from December 14-18.

Hasan, who is also a wicket-keeper, got the call-up to the Bangladesh Test squad after scoring a heroic 173 in the second innings of a four-day game to force a draw against India A at Cox's Bazar last week.

The ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal continues to be on the sidelines due to a groin injury while Mosaddek Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman don't feature in the Test squad which will be captained by Shakib Al Hasan, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam being other spinners.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali and pacer Taskin Ahmed are the major returnees to the Bangladesh Test squad.

Mushfiqur had missed Bangladesh's previous Test series in West Indies earlier in the year to perform Hajj, while Yasir and Taskin were nursing injuries.

The two Tests between India and Bangladesh are a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle, where India are currently placed fourth with 52.08 percentage points.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are in the last position in the championship table with 13.33 percentage points.

After the end of the first Test, Bangladesh and India will play the second Test from December 22-26 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Bangladesh are yet to beat India in a Test match, having lost nine and drawn two out of 11 matches held between the two teams in Test cricket. In the ongoing ODI series, the hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead with the final ODI set to happen in Chattogram on Saturday.

Bangladesh Test squad: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja and Anamul Haque.