New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Yuzvendra Chahal became a household name and a fans' favorite during his seven-year stint with the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chahal is now playing for a new team in the ongoing IPL 2022. And so far, Chahal is having a great time with his new franchise - Rajasthan Royals. In just three matches, Chahal has taken 7 wickets with a strike rate of 10.2 and has returned with an economy rate of 5.25.

However, not many would be aware that Chahal also played for Mumbai Indians in 2013. In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals, Chahal recalled a horrific incident during his time with the Mumbai franchise.

The leg-spinner revealed an incident that he had never shared. Chahal said that during a get-together in Bengaluru in 2013, a "drunk" cricketer took him outside and hung him from the balcony of the 15th floor.

Chahal, however, refused to reveal the name of the "drunk" cricketer to avoid any controversy.

"I never told this story, from today everyone will know. I never shared this. This was from 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru," Chahal said.

"There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk, I won't say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me from the balcony.

"And my hands were around him, like this (behind the neck). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and they handled it. I kind of fainted, they gave me water.

"Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been the slightest of mistakes, I would've fallen down," he added.

Chahal had played for Mumbai Indians in 2013 before getting picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he became an integral part of the team.

WATCH: The video of the conversation:

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta