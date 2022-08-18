Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree To Become Parents Soon? Fans Divided Over Cricketer's Cryptic Post

One of the most entertaining cricketers Chahal has come a long way in the cricketing world, from being excluded from India's world cup side to establishing him as a first-choice spin wizard, he has seen it all. He and his wife are one of the most loved couples by fans and they make sure to keep fans happy by posting new updates of their life on social media.

Recently, 32-year-old Chahal took to Instagram and shared a pic of his stories which had the text saying, "New Life Loading….'. Meanwhile, fans were even more worried when his wife Dhanashree changed her surname on IG.

Chahal's cryptic post left his fans wondering, also the timing of it all happening has left all fans confused. Some are thinking that there is some trouble in their married life while others are speculating that Chahal's cryptic message is something good and that he can become a father soon.

Instagram story of Yuzi chahal 👀 pic.twitter.com/HjQSBraLCH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddol_vohra) August 16, 2022

Divorce loading 🤔 — GST🇮🇳 (@SarakUdhar) August 17, 2022

Although, Chahal didn't share other details on the same or explained it. But the netizens have made a buzz around it and they are speculating all sorts of things. Only time or Chahal can tell us what his mysterious message meant and why Dhanashree suddenly drooped his name from her IG.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal will next be seen in action at the Asia Cup 2022, where India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28, at the Dubai International Stadium. Prior to this, the spinner had an amazing season with Rajasthan Royals in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), picking up 27 wickets in 17 matches.