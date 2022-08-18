'Don't Believe': Yuzvendra Chahal Clears Air Over Divorce Rumours With Wife Dhanashree

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday issued a statement on his marriage status with wife Dhanashree Verma saying "not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship" after social media flooded with the couple's divorce rumours.

"A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone," Chahal wrote in an Instagram story.

The whole incident started with leg-spinner's cryptic Instagram story which read as "new life loading". Reacting to it many social media users predicted that something is not well between the couple and they're planning to part ways.

Social media influencer Dhanashree Verma added fuel to the fire when she changed his Instagram name from 'Dhanashree Verma Chahal' to 'Dhanashree Verma'.

Before this, the couple was frequently seen together enjoying happy married life on many Instagram reels and other social media platforms. However, none of them has yet confirmed anything on their relationship status. The couple got married in December 2020 and since then they enjoys a prominent social media presence. On many occasions, Dhanashree was seen accompanying and cheering his husband on national and IPL duties.

In the recent ODI series against West Indies, Chahal bagged seven wickets in the three-match clash. Chahal, who is integral part of the Indian team, is currently enjoying some off days before he joins the team for Asia Cup. Chahal is named in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup and will be seen in action when Men in Blue will take on arch-rival Pakistan in Dubai International Stadium on August 28.