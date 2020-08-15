Puneet Bali, the secretary of PCA has urged the former India all-rounder to join the upcoming domestic league and play for the state. Bali has now been waiting for a response from the cricketer.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Yuvraj Singh, the World Cup 2011 hero, who left the cricketing world in 2019, has been asked to come out of his retirement and play the upcoming domestic season by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Puneet Bali, the secretary of PCA has urged the former India all-rounder to join the upcoming domestic league and play for the state. Bali has now been waiting for a response from the cricketer.

"These boys were all undergoing sessions with our physios and trainers to prepare for the season. Yuvraj initiated sessions with these boys while he was in Chandigarh. Over the last couple of seasons, we have lost players to other states, many of our players to Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh and Himachal. So, we felt a player of Yuvraj's experience and calibre could lend a lot of value and inspire the youngsters," ESPNCricinfo quoted Bali as saying.

"The request I made was for him to consider playing all formats. But if he comes back and says he is available only for limited-overs cricket, for some reason, that will be fine too. I am looking forward to hearing from him soon. But as such, he is been working hard with the boys," he said.

However, it will not be easy for Yuvraj to come back from retirement as he, after his retirement, has played in overseas leagues as Global T20 Canada and Abu Dhabi T10 league. And according to the BCCI protocols, the board only gives NOC for foreign leagues after the player announces his retirement from Indian cricket.

The PCA is also set to offer state contracts to their players and they are likely to come into force from October 1.

Yuvraj Singh, on June 10 last year, announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Yuvraj is one of the most loved cricketers in India after his heroics in the 2007 World T20 and 2011 Cricket World Cup.

The Chandigarh-born cricketer has marvelled the crowd across the world with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.

With a creer spanning over two decades and 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj proved his mettle for the Indian cricket and cemented his place as a match winner for his team.

