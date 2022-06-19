New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech on the occasion of fathers day revealed the name of their son. Yuvraj and Hazel have named their son 'Orion Keech Singh'.

Yuvraj posted a picture on his Instagram along with his wife Hazel and son Orion and wrote, "Welcome to the world 𝗢𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵. Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars."

Yuvraj also revealed the meaning of his name and said 'Every kid is a star for their parents'.

"Orion is a star constellation and for parents, your kid is your star. When Hazel was pregnant and sleeping in the hospital, I was watching some episodes where the name came to me and Hazel took an instant liking to it," Singh said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

"I wanted Hazel's last name also to come in the baby’s name, so that’s how it came about," he added.

For the unversed, Yuvraj and Hazel Keech tied the knot on November 30, 2016, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara. Orion is the first child of the couple.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from cricket in 2019 from all formats of the game. The all-rounder played 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests for India. While Hazel has appeared in various Bollywood movies which include one famous 'Bodyguard' starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

