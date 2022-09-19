Yuvraj Singh Relives His Six 6s In An Over With 'Special Partner', Shares Heartwarming Video | Watch

Yuvraj Singh completed his 50 in 12 balls and played a knock of 58 runs off 16 balls to help India reach 218/4 in 20 overs. He still carries the record for fastest T20I fifty off 12 balls. He also became the first-ever T20I batter and second batter in international cricket after South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs (ODI) to smash six sixes in an over.

By Ankit Bisht
Mon, 19 Sep 2022 01:36 PM IST
Minute Read
Yuvraj Singh Relives His Six 6s In An Over With 'Special Partner', Shares Heartwarming Video | Watch
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh (Photo: @ICC Twitter)

Former India swashbuckling all-rounder Yuvraj Singh relived historic feat of hitting six 6s in an over with his son Orion on the 15th anniversary of the achievement. It was on September 19 in 2007 when Yuvraj smashed six 6s off England's Stuart Broad's over in the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Yuvraj completed his 50 in 12 balls and played a knock of 58 runs off 16 balls to help India reach 218/4 in 20 overs. He still carries the record for fastest T20I fifty off 12 balls. He also became the first-ever T20I batter and second batter in international cricket after South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs (ODI) to smash six sixes in an over.

Celebrating the 15 years of the achievement the all-rounder posted a video on Twitter where he is holding his nine-month-old son Orion on the lap and watching the six 6s.

Also Read
'Told Shoaib Malik To Take Retirement...': Former Pakistan Skipper
'Told Shoaib Malik To Take Retirement...': Former Pakistan Skipper

"Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years," he captioned the post.

Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2019 after donning the Indian jersey for over a decade. He represented India in 399 matches across formats and accumulated 11,686 runs including 17 hundreds and 71 half-centuries. He also had 148 international wickets to his name. The southpaw also played a crucial role in India's 2011 World Cup-wining journey and was named as the player of the tournament. He is the tenth-highest run-getter for India across formats.

Also Read
India Vs Australia: When And Where To Watch 1st Ind Vs Aus T20I Live..
India Vs Australia: When And Where To Watch 1st Ind Vs Aus T20I Live..

Currently, he is featuring in the Road Safety World Series and representing India Legends, led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.