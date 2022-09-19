Yuvraj Singh Relives His Six 6s In An Over With 'Special Partner', Shares Heartwarming Video | Watch

Former India swashbuckling all-rounder Yuvraj Singh relived historic feat of hitting six 6s in an over with his son Orion on the 15th anniversary of the achievement. It was on September 19 in 2007 when Yuvraj smashed six 6s off England's Stuart Broad's over in the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Yuvraj completed his 50 in 12 balls and played a knock of 58 runs off 16 balls to help India reach 218/4 in 20 overs. He still carries the record for fastest T20I fifty off 12 balls. He also became the first-ever T20I batter and second batter in international cricket after South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs (ODI) to smash six sixes in an over.

Celebrating the 15 years of the achievement the all-rounder posted a video on Twitter where he is holding his nine-month-old son Orion on the lap and watching the six 6s.

"Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years," he captioned the post.

#OnThisDay in 2007 🗓️



@YUVSTRONG12 created history as he slammed 6️⃣ sixes in an over to register the fastest ever T20I fifty 💥💥#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/amdqsdiNif — BCCI (@BCCI) September 19, 2022

Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2019 after donning the Indian jersey for over a decade. He represented India in 399 matches across formats and accumulated 11,686 runs including 17 hundreds and 71 half-centuries. He also had 148 international wickets to his name. The southpaw also played a crucial role in India's 2011 World Cup-wining journey and was named as the player of the tournament. He is the tenth-highest run-getter for India across formats.

Currently, he is featuring in the Road Safety World Series and representing India Legends, led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.