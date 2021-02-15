The police has registered an FIR against Yuvraj Singh after nearly eight months under Sections 153, 153 A, 295, 505 of the IPC and SC/ST Act.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's 2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh on Monday found himself in trouble again after an FIR was registered against him over his "disrespectful and casteist" remarks during an Instagram live with Rohit Sharma last year.

The case was filed by a lawyer named Rajat Kalsan from Haryana's Hisar in June last year. The police, however, has registered an FIR after nearly eight months under Sections 153, 153 A, 295, 505 of the IPC and SC/ST Act.

During an Instagram Live, the 40-year-old had made a 'casteist remark' about spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos and said, "these b***gi people are useless". The former Indian all-rounder, however, had issued an apology over his remarks for "unintentionally hurting sentiments" of some people.

"This is to clarify I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception," Yuvraj had said.

"I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same," he added.

Notably, Yuvraj had also found himself in trouble after his farther Yograj Singh made objectionable remark over the ongoing farmers' protest and the Hindu community. The former Indian cricketer later distanced himself from his father's stance, saying it does not reflect his ideology.

"As a proud Indian, I am saddened and upset by the statements made by Mr Yograj Singh. I wish to clarify that his remarks have been made in an individual capacity and my ideologies are not the same in any manner," he had tweeted.

