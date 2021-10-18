Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was arrested and questioned by the Haryana Police on Sunday over his alleged casteist remark against Yuzvendra Chahal during an Instagram chat last year. However, he was released on bail shortly.

"We only made a formal arrest and he was released on bail in compliance of the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court," said Superintendent of Police (Hansi) Nitika Gahlaut while speaking to news agency PTI.

The High Court last week had directed that Yuvraj to join the probe, noting that the Haryana Police is only seeking his "formal arrest". It, however, had noted that Yuvraj would released on "interim bail upon furnishing bail and surety bonds" if he is arrested.

Yuvraj had filed a plea in the High Court and sought quashing of a first information report (FIR) against him under sections of the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) based on a complaint by lawyer Rajat Kalsan.

In his FIR, Kalsan had alleged that Yuvraj's comments, which he made during a live session with fellow cricketer Rohit Sharma about spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community.

"These b***gi people are useless," Yuvraj had said during the live session on Instagram.

However, the former India all-rounder had apologised over his remarks for "unintentionally hurting sentiments" of some people. "This is to clarify I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception," Yuvraj had said.

"I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same," he added.

