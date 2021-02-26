"I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love", Yusuf Pathan wrote on Twitter.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Friday announced retirement from all forms of international cricket. The 38-year-old has played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India. He was also part of the Indian team when the Men in Blue won the 2007 ICC T20I World Cup and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Announcing his retirement on Twitter, Yusuf Pathan thanked his family, friends, team members and coaches for supporting him throughout his career. "I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love", Yusuf Pathan wrote on Twitter.

I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement pic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021

"I still remember the day when I wore the India jersey for the first time. I didn't only wear the jersey that day, but I took upon my family's, coach's, friends', the whole country's and my own expectations on my shoulders as well. Since my childhood, my life has revolved only around Cricket. I played at the international level, domestic level, and in the IPL in my career," said Yusuf Pathan in a statement on Twitter.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan