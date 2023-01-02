'You've A Good-Looking Car With Great Speed But You've To Be Careful': Kapil Dev Reacts To Rishabh Pant's Car Crash

Rishabh Pant while playing a shot during the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur. (Photo: ANI)

Former India captain Kapil Dev has reacted to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's fatal car accident saying that one needs to be careful while driving luxury cars.

Pant on Friday met with a freak car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while returning to his home in Roorkee from Delhi. The cricketer was alone in the car as his vehicle lost control and collided with a divider before catching fire on Friday in Haridwar.

The wicketkeeper suffered multiple injuries including two cuts on his head, injuries on ankle, back and a ligament tear on his right knee.

The veteran cricketer also advised Pant to hire a driver instead of driving for himself.

“Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don't have to drive it alone. I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it's natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself,” ABP News quoted Kapil Dev as saying.

“This is a learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn't even let me touch the motorbike. I'm just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe,” he added.

The 25-year-old is stable and is currently undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Dehradun. He has been shifted to a private ward from ICU (Intensive Care Unit) last night.

Pant was rested for the Sri Lanka white-ball series and was supposed to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for a for a strength and conditioning programme ahead of February’s Border Gavaskar Trophy, four-match Test series against Australia.