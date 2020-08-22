A Twitter user by the name of George on Thursday uploaded a video claiming the Dhoni swapped his seat during the flight to the United Arab Emirates. The video has been liked by the official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings and has been viewed over 1.75 lakh times at the time of filing this story.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni swapped his business class seat with an economy class passenger who was feeling uncomfortable in his seat due to his long legs, a viral video doing rounds on social media has claimed.

A Twitter user by the name of George on Thursday uploaded a video claiming the Dhoni swapped his seat during the flight to the United Arab Emirates. The video has been liked by the official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings and has been viewed over 1.75 lakh times at the time of filing this story.

“When a man who’s seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, “Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I’ll sit in Economy.” The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni,”

Watch the video here:

Chennai Super Kings team have reached the United Arab Emirates for the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League beginning September 19. The players, who were already tested multiple times before departure, will now undergo a six-day isolation period with testing on day 1, 3 and 6. If they clear all the tests, they will be eligible to enter the tournament's bio-bubble and start training. Subsequently, the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament.

The upcoming edition of the IPL will witness Dhoni back on the cricket pitch after thirteen months. After a stellar career of over 16 years, Dhoni announced his retirement from the international cricket on Saturday. Posting a video on Instagram, Dhoni -- who last donned the blue jersey against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final -- thanked his fans "for their love and support" while announcing his retirement.

