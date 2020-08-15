New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Reactions flooded in from the cricket fraternity on social media on Saturday after former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of International cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a photo of him with Dhoni on Twitter, writing, “Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings.”

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

In his own style, Virendra Sehwag wrote, “Not an azaadi cricket lovers wanted from. Thank you for the innumerable memories together and wish you a great and equally inspiring life ahead.”

Not an azaadi cricket lovers wanted from.

Thank you for the innumerable memories together and wish you a great and equally inspiring life ahead. https://t.co/WtT0Xd3A8H — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

Indian spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin wrote that Dhoni’s Champions Trophy, World Cup 2011 and IPL triumphs will always be etched in his memory.

“The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni,” he said.

The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni

— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 15, 2020

Taking to twitter, Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote that what Dhoni has done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart.



"Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart. but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you," Kohli wrote.





Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...... pic.twitter.com/0CuwjwGiiS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja