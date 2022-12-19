'You Will Not Be Able To Stop Him For A Long Time': Kaif's Huge Praise For India Opener

Former India batter Mahammad Kaif has hailed opener Shubman Gill after he scored his maiden ton in the first Test against Bangladesh in absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma in Chattogram.

However, Gill has a tough battle to retain his spot in the Test side as Rohit's return for the second Test will make the youngster sit on the bench.

According to reports, chances of Rohit's return for the Dhaka Test are unlikely as the experienced opener is yet to recover from his thumb injury which he sustained during the second ODI against Bangladesh.

Gill will have a chance to cement his top spot along with stand-in skipper KL Rahul in the second and final Test of the series.

The right-handed batter played a knock of 110 runs in the second innings as India won the match by 188 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

“It is a tough call because of the template they are following in Test cricket. They are playing with five bowlers. You could have adjusted him if you were playing four bowlers. It will be difficult to fit him in. He might have to wait if Rohit Sharma comes back,” Kaif said on Sony Sports Network.

“He has the form. If I were Shubman Gill at the moment, I will not think if my selection will happen or not, I have done my job. No one can stop him from becoming an all-format player,” he added.

Further, the veteran batter said that Gill has scored consistently in recent times in all formats and it's hard to stop him for a long time.

“Shubman Gill has the technique, scores runs consistently, and has the hunger. He scored in the IPL and won Gujarat Titans the title, has scored centuries in ODI and Test cricket, so his 2022 has been fantastic," Kaif said.

“You will not be able to stop such a player for a long time, whether you have to drop KL Rahul or Shreyas Iyer for that, the place will get created. He is looking better and better whenever he is given the opportunity. The Test match is after three days, Rohit Sharma might not come as well,” he added.



The second Test between India and Bangladesh will commence on Thursday, December 22 in Dhaka.