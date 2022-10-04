'You Will Be Back Stronger': Hardik, Suryakumar Wish Speedy Recovery To Injured Bumrah

Bumrah has been struggling with injuries throughout the year. He has only played 5 T20Is for the side this year despite being a T20 heavy-calendar for the Men in Blue. The ace pacer missed the Asia Cup before making his return in the T20Is against Australia. He only played two T20Is before the same injury sidelined him.

By Ankit Bisht
Tue, 04 Oct 2022 06:19 PM IST
Minute Read
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: @BCCI Twitter)

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav have extended their wishes for the speedy recovery of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who suffered a back injury that ruled him out of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed that Bumrah will miss the ICC marquee event "following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists".

Bumrah's replacement for the tournament will be named soon by the BCCI.

Taking to Twitter Suryakumar wrote, "You will be back stronger @Jaspritbumrah93 Wish you a speedy recovery."

"My Jassi Come back stronger like you always do @Jaspritbumrah93," Pandya tweeted.

India batter Shreyas Iyer wrote, "Come back stronger @Jaspritbumrah93 Wish you a speedy recovery."

Bumrah's injury will force him out of cricket action for more than 3-4 months but his fans will expect the pacer to return to action as soon as possible.

The Indian World Cup squad will assemble in Mumbai following the conclusion of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa from where the team is scheduled to leave for Australia on October 6.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

