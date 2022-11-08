'You Can Be The Person That Gets 100 Hundreds For Your Country': Brett Lee On Virat Kohli

Former Australia great Brett Lee has made a bold statement on star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who has been enjoying the sublime touch in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the marquee event with 246 runs including three match-winning half-centuries.

Kohli had an eventful season this year as before the Asia Cup he was battling with poor form and went on a month-long break from cricket. The break did wonders for the batting giant as he regained his form in the continental cup and since then he has been enjoying the great touch with the bat. He also broke the more than three-year-long century drought against Afghanistan in Asia Cup and slammed his 71st century.

Lee believes that Kohli will become the second batter after legendary Sachin Tendulkar to reach the 100 centuries milestone in international cricket. Kohli and records are synonymous with each other as he continues to add multiple feathers to his already illustrious cap.

"I am just looking at the stats. Now the numbers tell me that you've got 71 international hundreds to your name. I think that with your work ethic and your fitness, I reckon you can play for at least another 3-4 years in all three formats. If we look at an average of let's say, 10 hundreds per year, it could mean that India could win the World Cup in 50-overs next year. You will be a big part of course, scoring hundreds," Lee said on his official YouTube channel.

The veteran pacer feels that Kohli will continue to rule the world cricket for 4-5 years more considering his high fitness standards.

"Around the age when most cricketers start to wind down at 34 - their eyes might be getting a little dodgy, their reflexes aren't as quick or sharp. I think that with your training, preparation and fitness, your career is just beginning. I am going to put you down for another 4-5 more years and what excites me is that at 71 hundreds to your name, I believe you can be the person that gets 100 hundreds for your country. Mate, you play another 3-4 year, score 10 hundreds a year going forward... that will set you apart from the rest. I have that dream for you," Lee added.

Kohli will now be seen in action against England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.