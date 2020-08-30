Raina, who is the most capped player in the history of IPL, dropped out of the tournament citing “personal reasons”. The development had come a day after thirteen persons, including two players of the CSK were tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings star all-rounder Shane Watson on Sunday shared a special message for his teammate Suresh Raina after the latter pulled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League in UAE. Taking to Instagram, Watson wished the best to Raina and said he would be dearly missed.

“I woke up this morning to the really sad news that Suresh Raina is heading back to India for personal reasons. My heart goes out to you. Suresh I hope you are doing okay mate. You are going to be missed from the CSK, Watson said in a video posted on Instagram. “You have been here from the start of the CSK, you are the heartbeat of the team. You are such a star of the IPL. But, most importantly, is your well-being and hope you are going okay.”

“It’s been an interesting time to be in lockdown for another seven days, but this is the ever-changing world that we live in. We all have to do what we possibly can to stay safe, to limit the spread of Covid-19 throughout the IPL tournament because it is the best T20 tournament in the world,” Watson said. “All players, all fans, want it to go ahead. I’ll do whatever we have to do to make sure that IPL goes ahead.

Raina, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, had reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) along with other team members of the Chennai Super Kings earlier this month where the tournament will be held from September 19 to November 10 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The southpaw's return to India comes just a day after a CSK player and 12 support staff members tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus

Posted By: Lakshay Raja