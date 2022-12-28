Yearender 2022: Suryakumar's Rise To Kohli's Come Back To India's Low-key Run In ICC Events

The cricketing calendar for the year 2022 has concluded for the Indian side with the Bangladesh tour last week. India swept the Test series 2-0 after giving away the three-match ODI series by 2-1. The Indian men's team had a contrasting year where they achieved minimum at the world stage but remained constant in bilateral series.

India maintained a stellar record in the T20Is but failed to get the second T20 World Cup title following their semi-final exit in Australia.

In 2022, the year which focused on T20Is, India produced remarkable results in bilateral series and won nine successive series in the shortest format. The only T20I series they missed out on winning was against South Africa. The five-match series got tied 2-2 after the final and the series decider got washed out due to rain in Bengaluru.

Despite enjoying the consistency in the T20I format, the India team choked at the major events of the year. First, it was the 2022 Asia Cup and after that in T20 World Cup.

In the Asia Cup, India failed to get past Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super Four round and missed the opportunity to play the summit clash in September.

Two-month later in Australia, India failed to relive their 2007 glory as they faced a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-final at Adelaide Oval and were knocked out of the tournament.

In the ODIs, India's performance saw a downward trend as they lost recent series against Bangladesh and New Zealand and also suffered a loss against South Africa early in the year on their tour to Proteas nation.

However, Men in Blue registered victories against West Indies (2 times), England, Zimbabwe and South Africa (in India).

Putting aside results in the limited-overs series, Suryakumar Yadav was the find for India this year. The batter was in prolific form and delivered on occasions where he was needed the most. With his versatile batting skills, he cemented his place in the side and became a vital cog of Men in Blue's playing XI.

In ended the year with the most runs for India in T20Is, scoring 1,164 runs with his 360-style of batting. Virat Kohli was the second on the list with 781 runs while skipper Rohit Sharma stood third with 656 runs.

Virat Kohli

Former India skipper saw an eventful year where he returned to form and also contributed to team's winning cause in high-octane clashes of multi-nation tournaments.

Mental health break did wonders for the star player as he returned with splendid form in Asia Cup and broke the much-awaited century drought with his 122-run unbeaten knock against Afghanistan. He finished the continental cup as second highest run-getter with 276 runs in five games only behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (281 runs in 6 matches).

The 34-year-old continued his form in the T20 World Cup 2022 where his constant runs from the bat led the side to the semi-final. His 53-ball 82* studded with four sixes including two off Haris Rauf shifted the momentum of the game in India's favour. Kohli's that knock has been widely dubbed as his best T20I knock and the batter himself admitted that.

After two years slump, the right-handed batter had a run-scoring year as he breached the four-digit run-mark after 2019. This year Kohli scored 1,348 runs this year at an average of 38.51, with two centuries and 11 half-centuries in 42 innings. Most of his runs came in the shortest format of the game. In 20 T20Is he played in 2022, he scored 781 runs at an average of 55.78, with one century and eight fifties.

The one area where the stylish batter needs to focus is on his ODI form keeping in mind the next year's ODI World Cup in India.