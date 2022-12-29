Yearender 2022: From Pay Parity To Women's IPL, BCCI's Off-Field Decisions To Amplify Cricket

Newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah, Treasurer Ashish Shelar and others at the 91st Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)

THE YEAR 2022 has been remarkable for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which saw many clinical decisions taken by the country's cricket governing body to widen the reach of the game.

Equal Pay To Men And Women Cricketers - Pay Equity Policy

The biggest of all was the introduction of the pay equity policy which enabled women cricketers to get equal match fees as their male counterparts. Earlier, there was a huge pay disparity between men and women cricketers. Now, both men and women cricketers get the same amount as per the format of the game: Test matches at Rs 15 lakhs, ODI matches at Rs 6 lakhs and T20I at Rs 3 lakhs.

In the 15th BCCI Apex Council meeting held via video conference, the members passed the resolution unanimously.

However, the retainership amount for men and women contracted players is still very uneven.

In addition to match fees, women's cricket players receive annual payments of Rs. 50 lakh for Grade A players, Rs. 30 lakh for Grade B players, and Rs. 10 lakh for Grade C players. The pay for male cricketers, who participate in more matches, ranges from Rs 7 crore to Rs 1 crore, starting with an A Plus grade. There is no change in that system yet.



Inaugural Women's IPL (WIPL)

After years of wait, the women's IPL is set to happen in 2023 with five teams playing a total of 22 matches. Alike IPL, each team will play twice with other teams and the table topper will progress to the final. The second finalist will be decided with the Eliminator between second and third placed sides.

BCCI has also offered higher revenue for the franchises participating in the WIPL. Around 80% will be shared with the teams from the central pool.

Supreme Court Allows BCCI To Amend Constitution

On September 14, Supreme Court allowed BCCI to ammend its constitution, paving way for its president, secretary and office-bearers to have two consecutive terms irrespective of their earlier stints in state associations.

The SC also made changes to the colling-off period between two consecutive terms.

Now, the cooling-off period will come into affect after serving either two consecutive terms in BCCI or state associations. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said that an office bearer can have continuous tenure of 12 years which includes six years in State Association and six years in BCCI before the cooling-off period of three years triggers.

BCCI's New President AND Office-Bearers



After the completion of three-year term, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was replaced by another former cricketer Roger Binny, who was elected unppossed. Former World Cup-winning pacer became the 36th president of BCCI at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Jay Shah retained his post of BCCI secretary while Ashish Shelar (treasurer), Rajeev Shukla (vice-president) and Devajit Saikia (joint secretary) were among others who were elected unopposed.

With plenty of tenure left at their disposal, BCCI officials have a lot to change and rectify in Indian cricket.