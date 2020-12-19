Yearender 2020: As the year draws to a close, let us look at five top players who announced retirement from the international cricket.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The year 2020 proved to be a damp squib for cricket and other sporting events across the world owing to a raging pandemic. Fans were shut out of the stadium and the tournaments went through pangs of uncertainty despite being encapsulated in bio-bubbles. By the time the Indian cricket resumed, two of its high-profile players had bid adieu to the game. As the year draws to a close, let us look at five top players who announced retirement from the international cricket.

MS Dhoni

Much to the surprise of his fans, India's world-cup winning captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the international cricket on August 16. Posting a video on Instagram, Dhoni -- who last donned the blue jersey against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final -- thanked his fans "for their love and support" while announcing his retirement.

In his 16-year-long career, Dhoni played 350 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for the Men in Blue, scoring 10,773 runs at ana average of 50.58. The 39-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has also played 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals for India, scoring 4,876 at an average of 38.09 and 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60 respectively.

Suresh Raina

Within minutes of Dhoni's announcement, another ace cricketer and a close friend of Dhoni, Suresh Raina also called it quits from the international format of the game. Raina, who was also a wicket-taker off-spinner, represented India in 18 Tests, 226 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 78 T20 Internationals, scoring 768 at an average of 26.48, 5,615 at an average of 35.31 and 1,604 at an average of 29.16 runs respectively across the three formats of the game.

Partiv Patel

Wicket-keeper-batsman Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from all formats of the game on December 9. In an official statement posted on Twitter, Patel thanked his fans, BCCI, and Sourav Ganguly for their support through his career. Patel, who made his Test debut under Sourav Ganguly, at the age of 17 years and 153 days, played 65 international games for the country, which included 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and two T20 Internationals. The left-handed batsman scored nearly 1700 runs (1696) across formats with 934 runs (6 half-centuries) coming in the longest format.

Mohammad Amir

In what came as a shock to the cricket fraternity, Pakistan's ace pacer Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from the international cricket on December 17, alleging "mental torture" from the national team management. In a video that went viral on social media, Amir said being left out from the 35-member Pakistan squad for the one-day international against New Zealand was a "wake-up call" for him and that he has decided to leave the sport for now.

Irfan Pathan

On January 4, India's 2007 T-20 World Cup hero, and all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 35-year-old was considered by many as the most lethal swing and seam bowler to emerge from India after Kapil Dev. The swanky left-arm pacer featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for India, bagging 301 wickets across all formats. He also managed to score 2,821 runs studded with a single hundred and 11 half-centuries.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja