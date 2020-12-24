Yearender 2020: 2020 may not have been the year of frenetic cricketing action due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, though it still witnessed a plethora of controversies, with drama unfolding both on and off the field.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: 2020 may not have been the year of frenetic cricketing action due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, though it still witnessed a plethora of controversies, with drama unfolding both on and off the field. Emotions ran high in high-stake matches, tempers got flared and even the tournaments went through pangs of uncertainty. As the year draws to a close, let us look at five controversies that rocked the cricketing world in 2020.

Raina's IPL exit

Chennai Super Kings' star batsman Suresh Raina pulled out of the Indian Premier League 2020 after several members of the team tested positive for coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates. Raina opted out of IPL 2020 citing "personal reasons," but murmurs of a 'rift' between him and skipper MS Dhoni surfaced shortly afterwards. Reports suggested Raina was unhappy with the hotel room he was given and was finding the stiff protocols of the bio-bubble claustrophobic.

2. Sunil Gavaskar's remark on Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar's comments on Virat Kohli’s failure against Kings XI Punjab in the sixth game of the IPL 2020 did not go well with many fans. Gavaskar said the RCB skipper hardly had any training time against quality bowling during the coronavirus-induced break. He also used Kohli's wife, Anushka's name while making the remark. Gavaskar said, "ab jo lockdown tha toh unhone sirf Anushka ke saath bowling ki practice ki hai". The comment did not go well with many fans, including Anushka Sharma who called the former Indian skipper’s comment 'distasteful'. Gavaskar, however, later issued a clarification over his remarks, saying people completely misunderstood him. Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said that he had not blamed Anushka for Virat’s poor performance against Kings XI Punjab.

Jadeja-Chahal Concussion Controversy

India's 11-run win over Australia in the first T20 International in Canberra on Friday was marred by a mild controversy, with fans and cricket fraternity alike questioning the men in blue's decision to bring in Yuzvendra Chahal as the concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings. Chahal went on to bowl a match winning spell of 3 for 25, prompting discussions whether the concussion protocols were rightly followed after Jadeja's injury.

Lack of clarity over Rohit Sharma's injury

Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury during IPL 2020. He was ruled out of the T20 and ODI series against Australia, while his availability for the test series remained uncertain for weeks. On the eve of India's first ODI against Australia, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that the cloud of uncertainty onSharma's availability had been very confusing and led the management to playing "waiting game".

Mohammad Amir retires from International cricket

On December 17, Pakistan's ace pacer Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from the international cricket, alleging "mental torture" from the national team management. In a video that went viral on social media, Amir said being left out from the 35-member Pakistan squad for the one-day international against New Zealand was a "wake-up call" for him and that he has decided to leave the sport for now.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja