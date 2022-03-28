New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as the leading pacer of India. The 28-year-old had shown a glimpse of his talent first in the Ranji Trophy while playing in 2012-13, and then for the Mumbai Indians (MI) after making his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2013.

Since 2013, Bumrah has been associated with Mumbai Indians in the IPL. However, things could have been different for Bumrah. Recently, former India wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel revealed that he had mentioned Bumrah to his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli in 2014.

However, Patel said the then RCB skipper was not interested. "In 2014, when I was at RCB, I told Kohli there's this bowler named Bumrah. Have a look at him. Virat replied saying 'Chhor na yaar. Ye Bumrah-Vumrah kya karenge'," Parthiv said during a conversation on Cricbuzz.

"When he was first picked, Bumrah played Ranji Trophy for the first 2-3 years. 2013 was his first year, and he didn't have a good season in 2014. In 2015, it was so bad that there were discussions going on that he might have to be sent back home mid-season."

"But, he slowly began improving and Mumbai Indians really backed him. It was his own hard work and such backing that really brought out the best in him," Parthiv added.

Over the years, Bumrah has impressed everyone both in international cricket and the IPL. In 107 IPL games, he has picked 130 wickets at an average of 23.38 and strike rate of 18.78 with 4 for 14 being his best.

In 29 Tests, he has 123 wickets to his name at an average of 21.73 and a strike rate of 49.2 with 6 for 27. In 70 one-day internationals (ODIs), he has picked 113 wickets at an average of 25.42 and a strike rate of 32.77 with 5 27 being his best.

He has 67 wickets in 57 T20Is with 3 for 11 being his best at an average of 19.9 and an 18.34 strike rate.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma