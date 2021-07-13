Yashpal Sharma Death News: According to media reports, the explosive middle-order batsman breathed his last at 7:40 am today morning. His last rites will be performed later today at around 1 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former India cricketer and a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Yashpal Sharma, on Tuesday passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. "Yes, Yashpal is no more with us. We just received the information from his family," a former India teammate of Yashpal confirmed as quoted by news agency PTI.

According to media reports, the explosive middle-order batsman breathed his last at 7:40 am today morning. His last rites will be performed later today at around 1 pm. A report also stated that Yashpal collapsed when he was returning from his morning walk and when his family members took him to the hospital, the authorities declared him brought dead.

The right-handed batsman, who was the backbone of India's middle-order in the 1983 World Cup, played 37 Test matches, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs scoring 883 runs. He also played 160 first-class matches, representing Punjab, Haryana and Railways, and scored 8933 runs. He was also a national selector during the early part of 2000.

But he was best remembered internationally for his performances in India's first World Cup win, in 1983. He aggregated 240 runs at an average of 34.28 to return as the second-highest scorer for India behind skipper Kapil Dev in the tournament.

Sharma had top-scored with 89 (off 120 balls) to help India make 262/8 in their 34-run victory over West Indies in their first match of the 1983 World Cup. That win in Manchester gave India the self-belief to go on and win the tournament.

Yashpal had made his debut for India in 1978 against Pakistan in Sialkot. He scored 11 runs off 26 balls as Pakistan defeated India by eight wickets. The 66-year-old former cricketer played his first game in the longest format in 1979 against England at Lord's. Yashpal played his last game in international cricket in 1985 during the West Indies tour of India.

